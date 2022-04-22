Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

