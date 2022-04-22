Wendy C. Arlin Sells 6,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.43 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

