West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Shares Gap Up to $80.22

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.22, but opened at $87.00. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 23,442 shares traded.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

