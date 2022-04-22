Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.59 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.45.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

