Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUY. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

