Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to C$9.25

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 418.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 151,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,537,899 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.