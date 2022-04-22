Yamini Rangan Sells 874 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HUBS opened at $404.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.85 and a 200-day moving average of $603.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -242.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

