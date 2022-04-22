Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.88%.

Ecopetrol Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.