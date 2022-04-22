Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,493 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

