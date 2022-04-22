Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,862 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Conn’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $16.56 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.45.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

