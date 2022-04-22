Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,766 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.40 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

