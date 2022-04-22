Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,700 LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LL Flooring at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 24.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.50.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

