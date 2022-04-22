Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.