Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

BURL opened at $217.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

