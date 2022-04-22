Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,880 Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $813.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

