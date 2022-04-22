Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $221.41 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $202.58 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

