Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $386,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 93.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.80 ($5.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($3.98) to €4.30 ($4.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

