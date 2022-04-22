Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.