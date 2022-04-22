Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.12) target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

