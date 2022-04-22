Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $402,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE HLX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

