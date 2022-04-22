Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $405,000 in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

