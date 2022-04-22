Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $408,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

AVD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

