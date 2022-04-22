Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $431,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

