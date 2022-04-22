Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE UVE opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $396.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

