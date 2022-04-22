Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $467,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $74,638,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $377.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

