Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.