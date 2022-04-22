Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLK opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

