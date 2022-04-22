Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 52.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAYN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of 144.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

