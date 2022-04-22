Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $558,957,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $53.01 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

