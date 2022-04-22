Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

CS opened at $7.34 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

