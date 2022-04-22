Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,849 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fossil Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $10.66 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

