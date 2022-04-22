Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 189.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after buying an additional 58,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $735.48.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $404.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

