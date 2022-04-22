Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 427,405 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

