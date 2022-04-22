Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

NYSE:OVV opened at $53.58 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

