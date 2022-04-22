Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

PLTR opened at $12.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.