Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -137.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

