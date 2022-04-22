Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 406,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 355.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 597,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 78.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

