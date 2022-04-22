Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

ANIK opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $326.95 million, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

