Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,134 PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNXN opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,165,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,255,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,914 shares of company stock worth $1,739,422. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

