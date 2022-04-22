Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,761 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

OKTA opened at $138.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.04. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

