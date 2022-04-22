Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,252 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

CVE stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

