Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $160,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Markel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Markel by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,483.21 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,378.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,299.45. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

