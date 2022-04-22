Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,056,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

