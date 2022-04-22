Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $397,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 83.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

