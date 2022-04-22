Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

