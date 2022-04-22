Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 24.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $602.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.