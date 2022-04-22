Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DXP Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 2.24. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

