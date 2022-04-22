Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 901,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 497.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 983,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 819,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

