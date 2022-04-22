Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Hold

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.92 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,163,000 after acquiring an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

