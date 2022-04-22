Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Hold

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Get Saia alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.